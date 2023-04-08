Karnataka Elections 2023: Silver Worth Over Rs 1 Cr, Liquor Worth Rs 9 Lakh Seized

With less than a month to go for polls in Karnataka, the state Police confiscated silver jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore. The silver was being transported without documents. During an inspection at the Maharashtra-Bidar border check post, 142 kg of silver chains and jewellery were being transported in bags in a car. The vehicle, belonging to a person named Gajanan, has been seized by the officials.

On April 6, 2023, Karnataka Police also seized beers near Devarahalli in the Chikmagalur district. At least 6,250 litres of liquor worth Rs 9 lakh has been seized. Along with this, gin worth Rs 2.5 lakh, was also confiscated. At the Sonna check post in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, cash of Rs 3.2 lakh being carried on a bike was also seized. A case has been registered in this regard under the jurisdiction of Afzalpur Police Station.

Previously, on Wednesday, in the Belagavi district, police apprehended a car carrying 395.7 grams of gold and 28.065 kilograms of silver jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh. The ornaments were being transported from Haliyal to Kakkeri and had no authorised bills.

The vehicle, which was worth about Rs 13 lakh, was confiscated too. Under the relevant section of the Indian Criminal Code, a case has been registered against the offenders for violating the model code of conduct.

In Gadag too, Rs 95 lakh cash was being carried with no authorised bills. At the checkpoint at Dandina Durgamma Temple, four vehicles were stopped and cash was confiscated. The district government has reportedly put up 18 checkpoints around the region, according to a release. Over Rs. 32 lakh in unregistered cash was also found by police in the Davangere Dakshin assembly constituency. When the cash was being moved without the required documentation, the election authorities seized Rs 32,32,008 and turned it over to the Income Tax Department, according to Corporation Commissioner Renuka.

