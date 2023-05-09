Karnataka Elections 2023: What To Do After Reaching Polling Booth? A Step-By-Step Guide

The Karnataka assembly elections are set to be held in a single phase on May 10. The Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) are vying to achieve a majority in the polls. As the state gears up to elect its next government, there are some steps voters need to be aware of.

The Election Commission of India has put out detailed guidelines regarding the elections, the documents required to vote and more. Since many people will be casting their vote for the first time, they may not be aware of the entire process.

What do you do once you reach the polling booth?

You need to check if your name is in the electoral roll. If your name is in the Karnataka polls 2023 electoral roll, and have either of your voting ID or any other identity proof, you can cast your vote. You can also call 1950 to know if your name is on the electoral roll.

How to check if your name is in the voters’ list?

To check if your name is in the voters’ list, you can go to the EC website — electoralsearch.in — enter the required details and view your electoral roll. The list will also be available at the polling booth.

Voting process

― Once you are inside the polling booth, an officer will check your name on the electoral roll and your ID proof.― The officer will ink your finger, take your signature and give you a chit.― Another person will check your inked finger and take the chit from you.― You can press the button of the party you support on the Electronic Voting Machine. If you do not support any candidate, you can press the NOTA button.

Guidelines to be followed in Karnataka polls

You cannot bring electronic gadgets inside a polling booth.Voting will be allowed from 7 am to 6 pm in the Karnataka assembly elections.Voters should stand in a queue at the booth.You cannot cast your vote if your name is not on the electoral roll.The Chunav app launched by the Election Commission will help voters get details like locations of polling booths, real-time queue, emergency facilities available, wheelchair facilities nearby and more.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023 will take place on May 13.

