Karnataka Elections: 28 Model Polling Booths Installed In Koppal District

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC) is undertaking various awareness drives to make the voters aware of the importance of voting. The highest voter participation in Karnataka since the 1952 Assembly elections was 72.13 per cent in the 2018 elections. This year, the EC aims to achieve an even higher voter turnout percentage. In each constituency, model voting centres are now being constructed and they are drawing the attention of the masses.

The district Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee is conducting voting awareness programmes in a variety of ways to raise voter awareness. In the Koppal district, voting booths with features including model polling stations, women’s polling stations and youth polling stations are being put up as part of the SVEEP programmes.

In Koppal, a total of 12 women’s polling booths are being set up which will be staffed by women only. Construction is underway on 28 model voting places, one polling booth for young people and one polling booth for disabled people for each Assembly constituency.

Rahul Ratnam Pandey, the CEO of the District Panchayat and the head of the District SVEEP Committee, stated that these polling places were chosen and placed to encourage active voting, as per instructions from the EC.

Because of the popularity of Worli art, the polling place in Bhagyanagar Town Panchayat of Koppal Taluk has been selected as the model polling place. Given that it is decorated with Worli art, the booth appears unique.

Model polling places are unique locations that offer several amenities that regular polling places do not. This can be in the form of waiting areas, daycare centres, water fountains and facilities for picking up and dropping off older persons. A total of 240 model polling places with environmentally friendly booths will be set up around the state. Voters will feel more at home in these booths, thanks to the floral and balloon decorations at the entryway.

Read all the Latest News here