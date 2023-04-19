Karnataka Elections: ₹7 Cr Cash Seized In Bengaluru Disappears Overnight

The Karnataka Assembly elections have been the centre of attention lately due to the widespread distribution of monetary bribes, despite strict actions by law enforcement officials and election officers to prevent such malpractices.

Despite the attempts of the authorities to curb the distribution of bribes, there have been instances where election officials and the police have successfully seized money and other items that were intended to influence voters. Such acts of vigilance by the authorities serve as a deterrent to those who seek to compromise the democratic process for their own benefit.

A significant development in this regard has been the recent police operation in the state capital, Bengaluru, which led to the confiscation of a substantial amount of cash. A staggering sum of ₹7 crore was seized in the Bengaluru South Assembly Constituency alone, which highlights the scale of the problem.

Reports suggest that a senior IAS officer arrived at the location where the money was found shortly after its discovery but it disappeared overnight. It remains unclear as to what happened to the money in question. Even the local police do not possess any information regarding the matter. Upon receiving notification of the incident, officials from the Income Tax (IT) department initiated an investigation. It is believed that senior IT officers are gathering additional details from the Sector IT Officer.

The disappearance of the large sum of money discovered in Bengaluru during the late hours of the night has caused significant concern among officials. There are reports that the money has been taken away without being traced to any individual, which has only added to the officials’ worries. This sum of money, amounting to seven crore, is believed to be the largest amount involved in the state elections so far, and its unaccounted disappearance has intensified the situation. The Income Tax officials, who are understandably concerned about the situation, are conducting investigations to determine the whereabouts of the missing money.

Additionally, the authorities also confiscated another ₹1 crore within the SJ Park Police Station’s jurisdiction, demonstrating that the problem is not limited to a particular area but is widespread throughout the state.

