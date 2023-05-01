Karnataka Elections: Actor Shivarajkumar Campaigns For Brother-In-Law Madhu Bangarappa

Wife of Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Geetha Shiva Rajkumar, who was earlier a member of JD(S), formally joined the Congress party on April 28 in the presence of KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Meanwhile, her brother Madhu Bangarappa is running for an Assembly seat as a Congress candidate from the Sorab constituency in the Shivamogga district. On April 30, Shiva Rajkumar, accompanied by wife Geetha, campaigned for his brother-in-law Bangarappa.

Speaking on this occasion, Rajkumar said that Bangarappa wants to do good for others. He called on the voters to vote for him. Speaking at Sorab, he also said that he would campaign in the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency for Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar, calling him family.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagdish Shettar left BJP after being denied a ticket. Rajkumar said that Shettar was a big fan of his father Dr Rajkumar and used to frequent their house often. He added that he used to drop by for breakfast at Shettar’s house often as well whenever there was a shooting schedule in Hubli.

The actor also stated he would also campaign for Siddaramaiah, Sirsi Congress candidate Bheemanna Naik, Vijay Singh and Ashok Kheny.

Asked whether he would join active politics, Shiva Rajkumar said that he does not understand politics and is busy with his cinematic career. He remarked that it was enough that his wife was active in politics and he would just campaign in the background. Interestingly, his brother-in-law Bangarappa is pitted against his brother Kumara Bangarappa of the BJP in the Soraba constituency.

Rajkumarr’s campaign invariably drew comparisons with another Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep who has been actively campaigning for BJP leader and current Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Asked about the same, he requested people to not draw parallels between them, saying that Sudeep does what he feels is right.

Karnataka will have a single round of voting on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13. Notably, on May 24, the 224-member Karnataka Assembly’s mandate will come to an end.

Read all the Latest News here