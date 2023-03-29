The Hubli Dharwad Central assembly constituency has been a BJP stronghold for 15 years now. Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is the sitting MLA since 2008. However, rumours are afloat that this time the BJP may not field Jagadish Shettar as a candidate in the upcoming assembly elections.

According to sources, Jagadish Shettar has had a falling out with Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and their animosity has reportedly led to speculations that Shettar might not get the ticket this time.

Mahesh Tenginakai from the BJP has reportedly been proposed as a replacement for Shettar. Mahesh Tenginakai is the BJP’s state general secretary and the party’s strongest candidate for the central seat ticket. BJP spokesperson Ravi Naik however says that Shettar can be given a last chance for the next election.

This time, all the parties have a huge competition for the ticket of Hubli Dharwad Central Constituency. Congress party has a big list of aspirants. There are many aspirants including Siddaramaiah supporter Girish Gadigeppa Gowda, Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s son-in-law Rajat Ullagaddi Math, and Anil Kumar Patil. Businessman Tabrej Sanshi from JD(S) is expecting a ticket this time.

With over 1,000 small and medium-sized businesses operating there, Hubballi is a significant industrial hub. These include the manufacturing of machine tools, cotton, steel, electrical equipment, furniture, food processing, rubber, leather, and tanning of leather.

Hubli-Dharwad was chosen for the solar city and green city master plans in 2016. Hubli-Dharwad city was included in the government of India’s smart city project in 2017, a flagship programme for the entire development of infrastructure in the twin towns.

There are a total of 2,35,793 voters in the Hubli Dharwad Central Assembly Constituency. Out of these, there are 80000 Lingayats, 10000 Kurubas, 37000 Muslims, 18000 Brahmins, 13000 Christians, and 28000 SC-ST voters.

