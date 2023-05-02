CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Elections: All You Need To Know About Navalgund Assembly Constituency

May 02, 2023

Bangalore Rural, India

The constituency has more than 2 lakh registered voters.

The 1980 Peasants' Rebellion of Navalgund is a significant event recorded in the history of the state.

Karnataka Elections 2023

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections due on May 10, News18 is looking at the political battler in important Assembly constituencies in the state. Here, we analyse the ground situation in Navalgund Assembly constituency in Dharwad district.

Navalgund is known for the peasant rebellion that took place here nearly 40 years back. This constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shankar Patil Munenakoppa. It is also one of the important Assembly constituencies of Dharwad district. Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, who has already won twice and is also a minister, is hoping for a hat-trick win this time. Former MLA NH Konareddy, who joined the Congress after defecting from Janata Dal (Secular) is also a contender from here.

The town of Navalgund is known for making different types of Jamkhana. The 1980 Peasants’ Rebellion of Navalgund is a significant event recorded in the history of the state. It was from where the rebellion started and spread across the state.

When the government used police force to put down farmer protests in July 1980, some farmers were killed in police firing. An angry mob had then killed the sub inspector responsible for the firing. These events ultimately led to the fall of the government headed by former chief minister R Gundurao.

In 2018, BJP’s Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, the sitting MLA won the second time in a row. NH Konreddy of JD(S) lost by a margin of 20,521 votes. This time both are again pitted against each other, but Kondreddy is contesting with a Congress ticket. JD(S) has fielded Kallappa Nagappa Reddy.

The constituency has more than 2 lakh registered voters, including over 1,00,000 males and more than 98,000 women.

The state is going to witness a three cornered fight among BJP, Congress and JD(S). The polling for 224 Assembly seats will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

