Karnataka Elections: All You Need To Know About Ramanagara Assembly

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the Mandya constituency in Karnataka attracted the attention of the entire country when Sumalatha Ambareesha and actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of former CM HD Kumaraswamy, contested from the constituency. Sumalatha finally won the seat and became an MP. Nikhil has now turned his attention to the assembly elections and is now contesting from Ramanagara constituency where his father won the first time in 2004. Nikhil intends to retain the seat for the JD(S) in the elections. The incumbent MLA from Ramanagar is his mother Anitha Kumaraswamy, who has decided to hand the seat to her son.

Ramanagara is the district headquarters of Ramanagara district. It is also an assembly constituency. It is currently a part of Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. At least, three chief ministers have come from this constituency. Kengal Hanumanthaiah, the second chief minister of Karnataka, then known as the Mysore state, came from here. In 1994, HD Deve Gowda became the chief minister of state and later the Prime Minister of India. In 2004, HD Kumaraswamy was first elected as an MLA from Ramanagara and served as Chief Minister for 20 months.

In the 2008 elections, HD Kumaraswamy, who was the state president of the JD(S) party, won against BJP’s Rudresh. In the 2018 election, his wife Anita Kumaraswamy contested from the same constituency and won, and now his son is contesting from here. Ramanagara constituency is thus often called a family stronghold for the Deve Gowda clan. The BJP has fielded Gautam Gowda while Iqbal Hussain is contesting from Congress.

There are a total of 2,06,982 voters in the Ramanagara assembly constituency, with 1,02,938 male voters and 1,04,019 female and 25 other voters. The Okkaliga community is ahead in numerical strength, along with them the votes of Scheduled Castes and Tribes, Lingayats, Minorities and Kuruba communities are decisive.

