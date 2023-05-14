Karnataka Elections: Amid CM Brainstorming, Shivakumar Says 'Sacrificed For Congress Many Times'

A day after Congress sealed victory in the Karnataka Elections, party’s state unit president D K Shivakumar on Sunday spoke about his intent to become the chief minister and said that he has “sacrificed for the party many times."

As the grand old party continues to brainstorm and mull the CM face for the state, Shivakumar talked about his work, patience and sacrifices through his political journey with the Congress.

Speaking to reporters Tumkur, Shivakumar said, “many times I have sacrificed for the party. I sacrificed and helped and stood with Siddaramaiah. Wasn’t I patient when I was not made a minister in the beginning? I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah," news agency ANI reported.

Shivakumar also brushed aside speculations about differences between him and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is the other contender for the chief ministerial post.

“…..some people say that I have differences with Siddaramaiah, but I want to clarify that there is no difference between us," he said.

Some people say that I have differences with Siddaramaiah but I want to clear that there is no difference between us. Many times I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah ji. I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/yUU3GKsGKQ— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

Shivakumar was visiting the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur, a religious centre for the Lingayat community, which played key role in the Congress’s Karnataka win.

Shivakumar also said the Congress and the Legislature Party will decide the next chief minister of Karnataka.

Recalling his work for the party, Shivakumar said that when Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao had resigned as the Congress Legislature Party president and head of the state unit respectively, after the party’s rout in 2019 by-elections, then Congress national president Sonia Gandhi had reposed faith in him and made him president.

“I had not done anything wrong for myself. Whatever I did was for the party. All my sufferings were for the party," he said.

He also talked about his time in jail in a money laundaring case, and how Sonia Gandhi came to show him support and got emotional after this comment.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gets emotional on his party’s comfortable victory in state Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/ANaqVMXgFr— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

This comes as the race for the Karnataka CM post heats up with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar being the top contenders. Read more here

Both the leaders are leaving no stone unturned to rally support for their candidature among the newly elected MLA.

top videos

Before the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, where AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC observers, Karnataka Congress office-bearers and elected MLAs will sit to make the final call, Kharge dialed the Gandhis to discuss the crucial decision and come up with a winning formula that would reward both leaders for their effort to bring the Congress back to power. Read more here

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections with a thumping majority by winning 135 out of 224 seats whereas the ruling BJP could garner only 66 seats.