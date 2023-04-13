Karnataka Elections: As MLA SA Ramadas Waits For BJP Ticket, Activist Drinks Poison

SA Ramadas, a four-time MLA, has been facing resistance from his community, which makes up the majority in the Krishnaraja Assembly seat in the Mysuru district. At the same time, the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA’s wait for the ticket is getting longer because the party has put a hold on the announcement of a candidate for the constituency. Meanwhile, BJP has announced candidates for the nine constituencies except for Krishnaraja and HD Kote.

Ramadas too began campaigning in hopes of receiving the party ticket but in the recent turn of events, where many sitting MLAs were denied the same, BJP workers gathered in front of the party office near Chamundipuram to demand the tickets for their favourite leader. There were many activists, including women as well, who protested and expressed outrage over the non-declaration of tickets.

An activist allegedly drank poison. Immediately, other activists came to the rescue, took away the bottle of poison and sent him to the hospital by car.

Before the announcement of the elections, a few members of the Mysuru District Brahmins’ Association fronted by DT Prakash and others urged the BJP to field a new candidate instead of Ramadas. They accused him of not working for the community and even refused to work with him in the elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP saw many resignations and retirements like ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi, R Shankar and MLA S Angara from the Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada district, among many others. Former CM and senior BJP leader Yediyurappa agreed about the issues in the party and also said that the high command is trying to pacify those who are dissatisfied.

For the upcoming Assembly elections on May 10, BJP has denied tickets to seven sitting MLAs. A few of them are Madal Virupakshappa, who was arrested in a case of bribery, and K S Eshwarappa, who retired from electoral politics and was involved in a corruption case. The list of candidates also had no mention of ex-CM Jagadish Shettar.

Read all the Latest News here