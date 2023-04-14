Karnataka Elections: Bengaluru Police Seize Rs 1 Crore Unaccounted Cash, 2 Nabbed

Ahead of the Karnataka elections, the model code of conduct (MCC) in the state came into force on March 29. The Bengaluru Police arrested two persons on Thursday who were travelling in an autorickshaw with Rs 1 crore cash near the city market, stated officials. Reportedly, when their auto broke down, a traffic police officer approached the two individuals named Suresh and Praveen and inquired about the stalled three-wheeler.

Being suspicious about their behaviour, the officer alerted the police team at SJP Park Station. According to the officials, they were caught with two bags filled with unaccounted cash. And when they were asked to produce any documents to support the cash, they failed to do so. The police have intimated the Income Tax department for further investigation into the matter.

Praveen works as an accountant in a firm at Vijayanagar while Suresh works as a helper. The duo, who were travelling from Vijayanagar to Jayanagar, told the police that the money belonged to the owner of the firm where they worked and they were to hand it over to a person in Jayanagar.

A police officer stated that they do not know the person to whom the money was supposed to reach. “The owner had been informed to call once the men reached the location,” he added.

Bengaluru Central DCP, R Srinivas Gowda said, “Both are being taken into custody and the money will be handed over to the income tax department.”

Election Commission has barred the transportation of cash without documents during election season, as per MCC. As of April 13, the EC has seized Rs 144 crore worth of cash and other materials. Police have registered 1,182 cases in connection with the seizure of cash and other materials. Karnataka is gearing up for the Assembly elections on May 10 and results will be out on May 13.

