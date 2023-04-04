Karnataka Elections: BJP Discusses Athani Ticket, Congress Adopts Wait-and-watch Policy

With the political arena set in Karnataka for the upcoming assembly elections, Congress is taking advantage of an internal feud in the state BJP. The feud is due to a tussle for BJP tickets from the Athani assembly constituency. Former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has insisted that he will not contest the election if the sitting MLA from Athani and his close aide Mahesh Kumathalli is not given a party ticket. In 2019, Jarkiholi played a key role in toppling the JD(S)-Congress coalition administration, and by joining the BJP alongside 15 other MLAs, including Kumathalli, he assisted the party in forming the state government.

However, there are reports that the BJP is instead batting for former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi for a ticket from Athani. This has led to an internal power struggle within the Saffron party. Laxman’s son Chidanand Savadi says that it is the desire of all party workers for his father to be given the ticket and he deserves it because he serves the party.

He also dubbed Jarkiholi’s comment of not contesting elections if Kumathalli is not given the ticket ‘completely personal’ and challenged Jarkiholi to give up the Gokak constituency for Kumathalli

Amid this feud, Congress has adopted a wait-and-watch strategy and is likely to announce their candidates from Athani only after BJP does. Congress has decided to formulate a different strategy if Laxman Savadi gets the ticket.

Panchamasali votes are decisive from this constituency and the Congress is believed to use the caste weapon in Athani. Dareppa Thakkanavar and Gajanana Mangasuli have applied for Congress tickets in the Panchamasali quota and Banajiga community.

