Karnataka Elections: BJP Leader K Sudhakar's Wife Preethi's Assets Higher Than Husband

The 2023 Karnataka Elections are scheduled for May 10. Political parties have begun their campaigns in full swing already. The Election Commission reported that 27 candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 26 from the Congress, 12 from the Janata Dal (S), 10 from the Aam Aadmi Party and one from the Bahujan Samaj Party have filed their nomination papers already. Additionally, there were 45 independents and 100 nominations from unrecognised parties as well.

BJP leader Dr K Sudhakar has also submitted his affidavit, receiving a ticket to contest from the Chikkaballapur Assembly constituency. His affidavit showed assets worth Rs 2.65 crore and immovable property worth Rs 1.60 crore. But, in comparison to K Sudhakar, his wife, Preethi Sudhakar’s assets are much more than her MLA husband’s.

Preethi’s assets amount to Rs 6.59 crore, and the immovable property owned by her is worth Rs 16.10 crore. She also possesses Rs 19.08 crore additionally. The income of both K Sudhakar and Preethi has witnessed an impressive surge in the last 5 years. But Preethi’s assets have been consistently higher than K Sudhakar’s.

Taking into account the stats of 2017-2018, K Sudhakar’s income was Rs 14.37 lakh while Preethi’s was Rs 32.79 lakh. Similarly from 2021 to 2022, while the BJP leader’s assets were worth Rs 33.47 lakh, his wife’s were worth Rs 61.91 lakh. While K Sudhakar’s assets comprise 160 grams of gold and 9 kg of silver, Preethi’s assets consist of 4 diamond crystals, 1 kg of gold, and 21 kg of silver. The Karnataka minister has himself confessed in the affidavit that he took a loan from his wife.

Apart from Sudhakar, some of the politicians who have filed their nomination papers include BJP leaders Murugesh Nirani, ST Somashekar and V Sunil Kumar. Similarly, Congress leader SS Mallikarjun, vying for tickets to contest from Davangere North has also submitted the required papers.

As per the statement issued by the Election Commission, the deadline for submitting nominations is April 20 while the last day to withdraw the application is April 24. The papers will be examined on April 21.

