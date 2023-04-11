Karnataka Elections: BJP Man Asks Son-In-Law To Leave Congress Or Else...

Karnataka is gearing up for its upcoming Legislative Assembly elections on May 10. The results will be announced on May 13. The Election Commission of India implemented the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the state on March 29. The political parties are releasing their respective candidates’ lists ahead of the elections. Along with its rallies, prospective candidates from various parties and regional leaders are luring the voters with goodies and gifts with only a month left.

Not only in big cities and towns but the wave of elections has reached rural areas and somewhat turned into a family feud. An incident took place in Sonapur Tanda of Hunasagi Taluk in Yadgir district, Karnataka where a man refused to send his daughter back to her in-laws’ home and kept a condition in front of his son-in-law. According to a report by News18 Kannada, the man named Chandru will only allow his daughter to return if his son-in-law joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It is worth noting that Chandru is a BJP worker and his son-in-law Parasurama Chavan, a resident of Sonapur Tanda, is a Congress party worker.

Parasurama’s wife went to her father’s home as she was pregnant with her first child and delivered her baby nearly two months ago. But when Parasurama asked his father-in-law to send back his child and wife, he reportedly kept an unexpected condition and asked him to leave Congress and join BJP and then only he will send his daughter back home.

Parasurama refused the condition and further asked Chandru to join Congress.

Parasurama shared that he is a Congress worker and said that he is agreeing to leave politics but his father-in-law will also have to leave BJP. “I alone will not leave the Congress party,” he stated.

The BJP worker has also responded to Parasurama’s allegations and mentioned that he has not kept such a condition in front of the latter. “I have not given any conditions to my son-in-law. Also, I am in BJP, he is in Congress. But I never said that” he said. Chandru also stated that he will be sending his daughter to her in-law’s home in the next few days.

