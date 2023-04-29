Karnataka Elections: BJP MLA MP Renukacharya Stopped From Campaigning In Kankanahalli

With only a few days left for the Karnataka Assembly polls, the political leaders have intensified the campaigning across the state. Candidates are going all out from rallies and roadshows to the door-to-door campaign. Recently, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s political secretary and BJP MLA MP Renukacharya and his supporters were stopped outside of Kankanahalli village in Harapanahalli Taluk of Davangere District for campaigning by the villagers themselves.

The furious villagers also expressed their displeasure towards the MLA and alleged that there was no development work done in the village and stated that Renukacharya, who is an MLA from Honnali, misled them by obtaining a fake SC certificate. A youth from the village also expressed that the ruling party has scrapped the reservations of the Lambani community by bringing internal reservation.

He also alleged that the MLA has shared false images on social media of development work in the village. The BJP leader, however, returned without campaigning in the village.

Earlier, this month MP Renukacharya was booked at Bengaluru’s High Grounds Police Station for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). According to a report by ANI, Renukacharya was booked as he held a political programme without prior permission. According to the model code of conduct, no political party or leader can hold meetings or programmes of a political nature without a nod from the Election Commission or the district administration.

On April 15, a group of people pelted stones at Chincholi BJP MLA Avinash Jadhav and his supporters in Kalaburagi. At least four people were injured and five cars were damaged in the incident. According to the police, Jadhav visited Chandanakera village in Chincholi taluk for the election campaign. While returning from a Dalit colony in Chandankera, a few people stopped them and questioned why the MLA did not garland Dr Ambedkar’s statue in the village. Soon after the altercation between both parties, the group pelted stones at cars and damaged the vehicles. The police arrested 29 people in connection with the incident.

Read all the Latest News here