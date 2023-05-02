Karnataka Elections: BJP Star Campaigner Kichha Sudeep Asks Voters To ‘Not Limit’ Him To One Caste

On Karnataka Poll Trail, Kichha Sudeep Urges Voters To ‘Not Limit’ Him To One Caste

The Yamakanmardi Assembly constituency, which lies in north Karnataka, is a reserved seat. Congress won from here in 2018. In this year’s polls, Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi of the Congress will fight against Basavaraj Hundri of the BJP and Maruti Mallappa Astaki of the Janata Dal (Secular).

BJP candidate Basavaraj Hundri has found a star campaigner in the form of Kannada film star Kiccha Sudeep. The actor, who had earlier campaigned for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as well, calling him mama, was in Yamkanmardi on May 1.

Asking people to vote for Basavaraj Hundri, Kiccha Sudeep said that he arrived in Yamkanmardi to see that some roads were broken and damaged. Sudeep said that he spoke to Basavaraj Hundri about it and he has promised to build the roads in the area, “The next time I visit the constituency, I am sure I will see newly built undamaged roads,” Sudeep said.

The Kannada star also emphasized that his campaign had nothing to do with caste and religion. He beseeched the people to not limit him to one caste. “I am here as a friend, all religions are ours,” he said. Sudeep belongs to the Nayaka caste, among the Scheduled Tribe (ST) in Karnataka.

Sudeep participated in campaigns in five assembly constituencies of the Belgaum district for BJP candidates.

There were rumours earlier that Kiccha Sudeep will join the BJP. The Vikrant Rona actor made it clear that he would just advocate for “his friends" and would not join the party or run for office in the Karnataka assembly elections.

Sudeep’s backing, according to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, provides the BJP’s election campaign “big strength." The 51-year-old actor has a sizable following in the state, and the party would be hoping to increase its chances during the elections, capitalizing on his fanbase.

