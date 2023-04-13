Karnataka Elections: Channagiri MLA Madalu Virupakshappa Unlikely To Get BJP Ticket

The Karnataka BJP has released a second list of 23 candidates for the Assembly elections next month. The party released the first list earlier and it included the names of candidates for 189 seats in the 224-member assembly, meaning that 12 more candidates will be announced soon.

The two lists have given more priority to new faces over sitting MLAs. The second list doesn’t include the Hubballi-Dharwad central seat, from where the current BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar, who is also a former Chief Minister, wants to contest again. He has threatened a rebellion as an independent if he is not given a ticket.

One of the constituencies that continue to be a mystery regarding who its representative candidate will be is the Channagiri constituency. The party is sure to not give the incumbent MLA Madalu Virupakshappa a ticket as he faces corruption charges, as per reports. The suspense about the constituency is high but Virupakshappa is planning to send his son Madalu Mallikarjuna to lobby for the ticket as he has been active in politics for quite a while. Former CM Yediyurappa even met him and demanded the party give him a ticket.

While Yediyurappa seems to be supporting Mallikarjunam, it isn’t easy for him to grab the opportunity as Virupakshappa’s corruption allegations may become a hurdle for anyone from the Madalu family to get a ticket from the party. The dilemma has kept BJP from announcing a candidate from the Channagiri constituency.

Reports suggest that another possible candidate from the Channagiri seat might be HS Shivakumar. In 2013, when Virupakshappa contested from the KJP party, Shivakumar was BJP’s candidate, and he has also been the president of the Farm Produce Co-operative Society in the past. Shivakumar has already started a fierce campaign for the ticket. However, people of the constituency do not believe it would benefit BJP to give Shivakumar the ticket as he has no hold there.

The third and final list is awaited by people and eyes are on BJP as a lot of important constituencies are yet to have candidates announced from the party.

Read all the Latest News here