Karnataka Elections: CM Basavaraj Bommai To Siddaramaiah, Know Their Net Worth And Assets

With about three weeks remaining for the Karnataka assembly polls, top politicians of the state submitted their nomination papers on April 19. Vijayendra, the son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, submitted his nomination papers from the Shikaripura constituency. After submitting his first set of nominations on Saturday, which is an auspicious day according to the Hindu calendar, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his second set of nominations in the Shiggaon constituency. Mohammad Yousuf Savanur of the Congress party is competing against the CM.

Jagadish Shettar, who recently switched to Congress after being denied a BJP ticket, has filed nominations from Hubbali Dharawad Central. His opponent from the saffron party is Mahesh Tenginkai. Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah filed his nominations in the Varuna constituency. He is also competing from the Chamarajanagar district of Mysuru. BJP has played a strategy by fielding V Sommanna against Siddaramaiah in Varuna. Before CM Bommai’s nomination file, JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep addressed a sizable rally in Shiggaon to support him.

While filing their nominations, all the top leaders declared their property in their affidavits. CM Basavaraja Bommai has total assets of Rs 28.93 crore and has debts of Rs 1.42 crore, including gold jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore. Former CM Siddaramaiah has total assets of Rs 50.77 crore, 350 grams of gold and 2 kg of silver. The former CM has a total debt of Rs 23.7 crore.

Housing Minister V Somanna has assets of Rs 13.82 crore, 654 grams of gold and 30.5 kg of silver. A loan of Rs 2.90 crore is also in Somanna’s name. Former CM Yeddyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra has total assets of Rs 103.39 crore, he owns 1.34 kg of gold and 16.25 kg of silver. He has a loan of Rs 18.24 crore. Jagdish Shettar has total assets of Rs 12.36 crore and a loan of Rs 76.69 lakh.

Santhosh Lad, the Congress candidate from the Kalaghatagi constituency, has total assets of Rs 129.9 crore. He also has a loan of Rs 17.31 crore. Besides, there is a loan of Rs 2.60 crore in the name of his wife Kirti Lad and Rs 2.50 crore in the name of their son.

KPCC President DK Sivakumar who is contesting from Kanakapura has declared assets worth Rs 1,214 crore. BJP candidate R Ashok contesting from Kanakapura has property worth Rs 5.28 crore, while his wife owns property worth Rs 11.50 crore. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy contesting from Channapatna has total assets of Rs 46.57 crore. He has 750 grams of gold and has a loan of Rs 17 crore. Rs 124 crore of property is owned by his wife. Kumaraswamy’s brother HD Revanna, who is a JD(S) candidate from Holenarasipur, has assets worth Rs 43.37 crore and a debt of Rs 9 crore. Rs 38 crore worth of assets and 3 kg gold, 45 kg silver, 25 carat diamond are in the name of his wife.

