Karnataka Elections: Court Orders Filing Iron Ore Case Against Janardhana Reddy

Karnataka Assembly elections are around the corner and politicians are gearing up for it in full swing. Mining baron-turned-politician Janardhana Reddy is also contesting by launching a new party, but he suffered a major setback on Monday as a special court ordered filing a criminal case against him.

The Special Court for People’s Representatives gave the order as a result of the politician’s connection with the illegal selling of iron ore. Investigation Officer Manjunath Annigeri submitted a private complaint regarding the case. The court looked into the complaint and concluded that a case will be filed against 16 people, including the Congress MLA B Nagendra and Reddy.

The court has given the order to lodge a case under various sections of the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and adjourned the matter to June 24.

The complaint details that the sale of iron ore cost a total loss of Rs 208 crore for the state exchequer between 2008 and 2011. The accused came together to avoid payment of royalty, and cess to the state government.

Janardhana has launched a new party recently to contest elections in Karnataka on May 10. He also claims that no party will be able to win the Assembly elections without his support. His wife Aruna Lakshmi submitted her nomination paper today.

Aruna also spoke about the developments that had taken place in Bellar City during her husband Reddy’s tenure and informed the media that the goal was to develop the city immensely. Some of the work that Reddy started is still in progress and Aruna is contesting to ensure that they are completed.

While the voting process will be happening on May 10 across the state, the counting and results announcement will happen on May 13. To ensure that the process happens smoothly without any security threats or reduction in the number of votes, the Election Commission has cancelled all ceremonies that will require the presence of a large audience such as marriages.

