Karnataka Elections: DK Shivakumar Bows To Goddess Kabbalamma, Pays Huge Donation

Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Monday submitted his nomination papers from the Kanakapura Assembly seat. Earlier, he visited Kabbalamma Temple in the constituency to seek blessings. He also campaigned and offered a huge donation for the temple’s Hundi collection. Moreover, since devotees of Kanapura believe that bowing to Goddess Kabbalamma fulfils all their desires, Shivakumar was also seen bowing at the temple.

At the temple, the politician struggled to donate to the temple Hundi. This is because the bundles of notes were thicker than the Hundi’s mouth which led to the hassle. He then divided the money into smaller, thinner bundles that helped him donate the money with ease. The bundles were reported to be of Rs 500 notes.

DK Shivakumar spoke to the media personnel after his worship and informed them that the delay in submission of his nomination papers was because of the former CM Jagadish Shettar joining the Congress party. He said that he is confident that every vote of the Kanakapura constituency will go to him, and he is confident of winning the seat easily.

Shivakumar further revealed that his confidence is a result of serving the constituency for the past 35 years. He said that the efforts will be rewarded to him in the form of his win. “After touring the state for a day, I will campaign in the constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, former senior BJP leader and CM Jagadish Shettar decided to sever his 40-year-long ties with BJP and join Congress. Shivakumar personally handed Shettar the ‘B’ form to contest elections from the Hubli-Dharwad seat.

Shettar has won from the constituency six times since 1994 and the party is confident that this time, he will be winning again. While he had won all elections on a BJP ticket, this time the party denied a ticket to him which led to the change in parties, barely a month before the elections.

Read all the Latest News here