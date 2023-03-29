WATCH | Cong's Shivakumar Showers Rs 500 Notes During Poll Rally in Karnataka; EC Reacts

It was raining cash at the Congress’ election roadshow in Bevinahalli in Mandya district. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was caught on camera showering Rs 500 notes on artists while holding a roadshow in the poll-bound state in the run-up to the assembly elections.

In the viral video, Shivakumar is seen tossing Rs 500 notes from the rooftop of a bus as he campaigned for the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ in Mandya district. The video drew a response from the Election Commission during their press conference where they announced the dates for the elections in Karnataka.

The incident reportedly took place in Srirangapatna when artists gathered for the Congress chief’s yatra.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organized by Congress in Srirangapatna. (28.03) pic.twitter.com/aF2Lf0pksi— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar responded to the video of DK Shivakumar and said, “Whoever is found with money and wherever we get cash any material that influence the voters. There are criminal section in IPC to deal with such people. We have strict policy on this. We have seen the pictures and videos it will be amplified now that MCC is in place.”

Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the senior Congress leader and the Congress party and said, “DK Shivakumar is known for blatantly misusing all his powers and in return he blames us. By throwing notes, he and his party think that the people of Karnataka are beggars. The same people will teach the Congress party a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections.”

Mr Shivakumar is seen as a key figure for the party in the upcoming polls. He has also been viewed as a possible CM face for the party. He has been campaigning extensively in Mandya, which is said to be a stronghold of the powerful Vokkaliga community.

Shivakumar is predictably contesting from the Kanakapura constituency for single-phase elections that are to be held on May 10. The election commission on Wednesday announced that the votes will be counted on May 13. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24.

Talking about the special features of the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, Rajiv Kumar said, “For the first time, the facility of voting from home will be available to voters aged above 80 and for persons with disabilities."

The previous Assembly elections in Karnataka were held in 2018 in a single phase, the schedule for which was announced on March 27 that year.

