Karnataka Elections: Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar Blames BL Santosh For Exit From BJP

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are around the corner and things are getting more and more dramatic with each passing day. A new development has come to light concerning former CM Jagadish Shettar and BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh. The former has accused the latter of being responsible for his exit from the party.

Shettar blamed Santosh for destroying the Karnataka unit a day after joining Congress. The politician has been nominated by Congress on Tuesday to contest from Hubballi-Dharwad, the constituency that Shettar won six times in a row previously with BJP.

According to the Times of India, Shettar, who was nominated by the Congress party on Tuesday to run for election in the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, has made an accusation against Mahesh Tenginakai, who received a ticket from the BJP. Specifically, Shettar has claimed that Tenginakai is a “manasputra" (a person treated like a son) of Santhosh. He claimed that Santhosh, to secure a ticket for his favourite candidate, refused to give him a ticket.

The former Chief Minister stated that the decision to deny him a ticket was perplexing given that he had a high chance of winning with a significant number of votes. He attributed the decision to Santhosh and his associate, Tenginkai.

Although Santhosh was unavailable to respond, the BJP, headed by its leader JP Nadda, dismissed Shettar’s allegations and stated that the decision to deny him a ticket was made after careful consideration. Shettar, who ended his thirty-year association with the BJP, claimed that the party is losing its leaders and is unsure if it wants to regain power.

Shettar alleged that there is a plot to eliminate the BJP in the state and that even BS Yediyurappa, the party’s leader, is powerless to stop it. He further claimed that there is a sense of suffocation present in all of the district offices.

