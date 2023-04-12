Karnataka Elections: Ex-Dy CM Laxman Savadi Quits BJP After Being Denied Ticket

The release of the BJP’s first list of candidates ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections has come as a relief to some and a shocker to many. Many ticket aspirants have been left disappointed after not being given a ticket. Former Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quit the party after being passed over for the nomination.

“I’ve made up my mind. I don’t walk around with a begging bowl. I am an honourable politician. I don’t believe anyone is influencing me," Savadi told reporters.

According to sources, he is in discussions with Congress and could join the grand old party soon. Nevertheless, DK Shivakumar, the head of the Karnataka Congress, informed reporters that he had not heard from Savadi regarding a switch.

Laxman Savadi was expecting a BJP ticket from Athani but Mahesh Kumatalli was fielded as a candidate by the high command instead. Savadi, who broke down in tears near his supporters, called a meeting of the people of the constituency on April 13. It is learned that he will discuss the next political move with the people and supporters of the constituency in this meeting. Notably, he was an MLA from Athani from 2004 to 2018.

One of the most powerful Lingayat leaders in the state and a BS Yediyurappa supporter, who is noted for his organisational prowess, Savadi, was defeated in the 2018 elections by Kumathalli who was contesting on a Congress ticket.

On the other hand, the ticket granted by BJP to Venkatareddy Mudnal for the Yadgir constituency has also disappointed other aspirants. Ticket aspirants such as Chandrasekhara Gowda Maganur, Dr Sharanbhupalareddy Naikal, Srinivasreddy Channur, Channareddy Bilhara, Devaraj Nayak, Ambaya Shabadi had visited Delhi to complain that sitting MLA from Yadgiri constituency Venkatareddy Mudnal should not be given a ticket and a new candidate should be given a chance this time.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 in a single phase and the results will be declared on May 13.

Read all the Latest News here