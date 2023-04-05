CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Elections: Ex-Lok Sabha MP Shivarame Gowda Joins BJP Ahead of Polls
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Elections: Ex-Lok Sabha MP Shivarame Gowda Joins BJP Ahead of Polls

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 13:51 IST

Bengaluru, India

MP Shivarame Gowda had also served an MLA and was also earlier with the Congress.

MP Shivarame Gowda had also served an MLA and was also earlier with the Congress. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka)

Former Lok Sabha member from Mandya, L R Shivarame Gowda, on Wednesday joined the ruling BJP in pollbound Karnataka.

Former Lok Sabha member from Mandya, L R Shivarame Gowda, on Wednesday joined the ruling BJP in poll-bound Karnataka.

Gowda, who was expelled by the Janata Dal (Secular) last year, was welcomed into the party fold by BJP State unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi and Karnataka Ministers K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah, among others.

He had also served an MLA and was also earlier with the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Revathi Hariharan
A TV news producer turned subeditor, Revathi Hariharan has six years of experience. She is a proud South Indian and can quickly switch between convers...Read More
first published:April 05, 2023, 13:51 IST
