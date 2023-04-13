Karnataka Elections: History Sheeter 'Silent' Sunil’s Supporters Protest Against BJP

The BJP has started releasing its candidate lists for the Karnataka Assembly polls and it has already sparked discontent among many. Supporters of gangster ‘Silent’ Sunil on Wednesday laid siege to the BJP office in Malleshwaram after the BJP ticket for Chamrajpet constituency was given to former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao. Hundreds of activists besieged the office and expressed their displeasure by shouting slogans like “No to Bhaskar Rao". Bhaskar recently defected to the BJP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Videos showed Sunil’s supporters trying to break into the party headquarters while the police tried to stop them. Sunil is a history-sheeter who has been charged with murder and other crimes.

The BJP identified Rao as its candidate for Chamrajpet, the seat sought after by ‘Silent’ Sunil and Sunil Venkatesh, in its first list of 189 candidates announced on Tuesday. In 2022, Rao, who asked the IPS for a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), joined the AAP in Karnataka. Ahead of the state Assembly elections, he left the AAP and joined BJP.

Rao, when asked about Sunil’s supporters being unhappy with his nomination, said that he had left the cop life behind and he would not be able to carry police baggage into politics.

Last year, Sunil shared the stage with numerous top officials, including MP PC Mohan and MP Tejasvi Surya, during a blood donation programme in Bengaluru, which greatly embarrassed the ruling BJP. The police had been unsuccessful in their search for Sunil before the blood donation camp. He was spotted in the blood camp, where there were also police officers.

Sunil is an infamous hooligan with a long criminal record, according to the police department. He is accused of participating in several crimes, including kidnapping, murder, extortion, theft and dacoity. The moniker ‘Silent Sunil’ was reportedly given to him by the police department because he would not speak during interrogations.

