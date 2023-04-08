Karnataka Elections: How Political Parties Are Trying To Woo Auto Drivers

In poll-bound Karnataka, each political party is trying everything to secure its vote bank. Auto rickshaw drivers in the state constitute a significant number of voters in the state and are among the most coddled lot by politicians. During the last assembly elections, the drivers provided logistics support to political leaders, helping their campaigns by distributing leaflets and other materials. However, this time, they constitute a major vote bank and the parties are leaving no stone unturned to appeal to them.

The ruling BJP has promised to include children of auto drivers in the Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme if it comes back to power. It has also announced that it will provide educational assistance to the children of auto drivers. The JD(S) has promised a subsidy of Rs 2000 per month to auto drivers if the party is elected to power.

The most striking strategy to woo auto drivers, though, is that of the Congress party. State president DK Shivakumar interacted personally with the auto drivers, wore their uniform and literally rode an auto along with them, videos of which went viral.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the high fuel prices and fall in earnings had resulted in great hardships for auto drivers, also mentioning that they were frequently harassed by police and transport officials. He said that it was important to reach out to them and help them.

DK Shivkumar also stressed how auto drivers were affected by the hike in fuel prices and said that auto drivers provide a great service without distinguishing on the basis of religion or caste.

Federation of Karnataka Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union head BV Raghavendra says that their protest against the government transport policies and bike taxis have brought them to the spotlight and thus political parties are showing interest in them.

In the state, there are 7.7 lakh autos, according to data from February this year. It has 6 lakh operating autos. In Bangalore, there are still 3 lakh autos, of which 2.2 lakh are in use. In Bangalore, there are 8 lakh drivers for these vehicles.

