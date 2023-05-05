Karnataka Elections: Hubballi, Dharwad Offer Upto Rs 100 Smart Bicycle Recharge To Voters

Ahead of the much-anticipated Karnataka Elections, numerous efforts are being made to woo the voters. Several political parties have started conducting campaigns with only days to go for the polls. The Karnataka Elections will commence on May 10, while the results will be out on May 13. While some private companies give their employees leave to vote on May 10, others are also giving them some time off to go and cast their votes.

Now, another electoral tactic is being used by the twin cities of Karnataka - Hubballi and Dharwad. People casting their votes on May 10 will be given a free bicycle recharge of up to Rs 100. Once you cast the vote, the Election Commission will be inking your index finger.

All you need to do is click a selfie with your inked index finger. Next, from your registered number for Smart Bicycle, you need to send the selfie to this Whatsapp number - 6363803942. New users of the Smart Bicycle are welcome to the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City office to get the offer. Once you visit the office, you have to first register after which a smart card will be handed to you. Next, after sending a photo, you will be ready to use the bicycle by May 10.

It is important to note that the special offer will only be valid till midnight on May 10. For further details, you may also contact the number - 6363902155.

Earlier, according to TOI, another piece of information from the Hubballi-Dharwad region came to light. Two first-time voters took up the responsibility of spreading voting awareness among the masses on their decorated motorcycles.

The two boys named Lohith and Kantesha Hiremath have their motorcycles decked up with slogans, banners, and placards, urging voters to cast their votes. Lohith and Kantesha are primarily targeting colleges and paying guest centres, urging the young voters to cast their votes on the given date.

