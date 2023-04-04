Karnataka Elections: Infighting Grows Within BJP, Shivamogga MLC Threatens to Turn Rebel, Fight Against Ex-Minister

Ahead of elections in Karnataka, the BJP seems to be struggling with infighting in the former CM and party’s tallest leader BS Yeddyurappa’s home district of Shivamogga.

In fresh trouble for the ruling party, BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath has threatened to fight as a rebel candidate if the BJP fields Former Minister KS Eshwarappa or his son KE Kantesh from the Shivamogga constituency.

Manjunath says he plans to resign as MLC and contest against KS Eshwarappa from the same seat. The party is now struggling to diffuse tensions between both senior leaders.

Manjunath has alleged that BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa has used cheap language against him just because he is also an aspirant from the Shivamogga constituency.

He also claims that the BJP is not taking his desire seriously, and would therefore be ready to resign to join any party that would give him a ticket to contest against KS Eshwarappa or his son to show his strength.

“There are no signs that I will get a ticket if I am with the BJP. Instead I am seeing various lists with the names of someone’s children. In addition to that, after observing all the statements made by Eshwarappa in the recent press conference, I have decided to contest against him,” the BJP MLC said.

If Manjunath sticks with his plans to resign before finishing his MLC tenure, he would become the third BJP MLC to quit after Puttanna and Baburao Chinchansur. They both resigned last month to join the Congress party.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader said that the party has taken note of the infighting and will be discussing the issue at the party forum. BJP may warn both senior leaders to resolve the issue within themselves rather than bring the spat out in the open as it could damage the party’s image ahead of the polls.

“As the party grows stronger there will be many aspirants. Naturally, Manjunath is also an aspirant. Both Eshwarappa and Manjunath are senior leaders of the BJP. So it is common to see competition among aspirants. The row will be settled once the party takes its final decision,” BJP MLA Arvind Bellad said.

“The party high command has made a note of the infighting. The BJP does not encourage all this. Such issues need to be discussed in the party forum,” Bellad added.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai however did not want to comment on the infighting. He particularly said that the party has many legislators and aspirants and thus it won’t be able to give out tickets to everyone. “Few people planning to leave the party won’t affect the party’s performance in the election,” Bommai reportedly said.

“There are 125 legislators now. And in some places there are two aspirants for the same seat. Everyone cannot possibly get tickets. A few people leaving the party won’t affect us,” CM Bommai said.

