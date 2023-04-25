Karnataka Elections: Jog Falls To Remain Closed On May 10

The election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka is already underway. Political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the hearts of voters. Amid all this, authorities have informed that the famous Jog Falls in Karnataka’s Sagar Taluk of Shimoga District, one of the popular tourist destinations, will remain shut on May 10, the day the state goes to the polls. People planning to visit Karnataka during the summer vacation will be barred from entering the stunning Jog Falls, as per the government directorial. Preparations to prohibit travellers from the sightseeing location are being conducted in full swing.

The Jog Management Authority has erected flex outside the premises of the Jog Falls so that there are no trespassers. Entry inside the Falls is completely forbidden on the day of elections. The Falls will once again open its gates to tourists the following Day. The information is further posted on the official website of the Jog Management Authority.

Polling will be conducted across Karnataka on May 10 in a single phase, while the results of the elections will be made public on May 13. Sources further claim that a total of 58282 polling booths will be established in Karnataka. Out of them, 24063 polling booths will be constructed in urban regions while 34219 polling booths will be set up in the rural sectors.

Jog Falls is also known as Gerusoppe Falls. Its other names are Gersoppa Falls, and Jogada Gundi. The Sharavathi River plunges from a height of 253 meters (830 feet), creating Jog Falls, the second-highest plunge waterfall in India. Every year hundreds of thousands of tourists flock to the region to catch the glimpse of the mighty waterfall cascading down the valley, making the spot a sprawling tourist hub. The time of visiting the pristine location is between 7 pm to 9 pm.

After the deadline for withdrawing nominations on Monday, 2,613 candidates are officially in competition for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections. 185 women and one candidate from the “Others" category is contesting, according to the Election Commission’s final candidate list. A total of 517 candidates, out of the 3,130 candidates who submitted legitimate candidacy papers by the deadline of April 21 withdrew from the race on Monday, April 24.

Read all the Latest News here