Karnataka Elections Kiccha Sudeep To Campaign For BJP In These 6 Constituencies

Over the years, big names from the entertainment industry have entered politics either by forming their party or campaigning for their preferred political party or leaders during the elections. After various speculations around Kichcha Sudeep joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the actor cleared out that he won’t be joining any party but will be campaigning for the ruling party for the Assembly polls in Karnataka that are scheduled to be held on May 10.

The star campaigner of BJP had earlier campaigned for the state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and is once again conducting a campaign for BJP candidates in six constituencies of three districts on Wednesday.

The actor’s presence on the campaign trail comes on a day when many leaders including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh are also touring around the state for the campaign.

On the two-day intense campaigning of BJP, Kiccha Sudeep held a roadshow for BJP candidate S Thippeswamy from Molakalmuru constituency in Chitradurga.

#WATCH | Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep campaigns for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Molakalmuru Assembly constituency, S Thippeswamy, in Chitradurga#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/CL7I4mY0UG— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Let’s look at the entire schedule of the actor campaigning for BJP candidates today. From Molakalmuru, Sudeep will travel by helicopter to campaign for Jagalur candidate SV Ramachandra followed by Mayakonda candidate Basvaraja Naik. Later, he will also campaign for Davanagere North and South candidates Lokikere Nagaraj and Ajay Kumar respectively. He will also campaign for Sandur candidate Shilpa Raghvendra of the ruling party.

It is worth noting that actress Ramya who is campaigning for Congress has also recently opened up about Sudeep supporting BJP.

“Not only BJP but also other parties have invited Sudeep to the party. Sudeep also took advice from different party leaders,” revealed Ramya. The 40-year-old actress also added that despite all the offerings, since Sudeep shared a close equation with Bommai, he finally decided to lend his support to the BJP and campaign on behalf of the Karnataka CM. Ramya also said that Sudeep lovingly called Basavaraj “Bommai Mama.”

It is said that the ruling party expects that Sudeep’s presence will influence the Valmiki caste to which the actor belongs.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep, who was last seen in Vikrant Rona, recently shared that three films are in the pipeline and the announcements will be made soon.

