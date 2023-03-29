CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Elections: Mining Baron Janardhan Reddy Unveils Logo, Manifesto of His Party

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 14:16 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Janardhana Reddy has announced 12 candidates from the KRPP party so far.

Reddy spoke with reporters during the unveiling of the logo and revealed why and how he chose the party logo.

Karnataka Elections 2023

Mining baron and former Karnataka minister G Janardhana Reddy severed his 20-year-old association with the BJP after he decided to float his political party three months back. He had named his party Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) but had yet to release its party symbol and manifesto. Now that just about a month is left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Janardhan Reddy has released his party symbol, election manifesto as well as the first list of candidates. The symbol for the KRPP party has been announced to be a football.

Reddy spoke with reporters during the unveiling of the logo and revealed why he chose a football as the party logo. “I used to be treated like a football by everyone during my early days in politics, whether they were my friends, allies, or opponents. I’ve now joined the game to demonstrate that I can play football with everyone as well," he said.

Janardhana Reddy has announced 12 candidates from the KRPP party so far. Reddy informed that the candidates of the KRPP party will contest in a total of 30 constituencies and said that the rest of the candidates will be announced in the following month.

He has confirmed his candidature from Gangavathi in Koppal district and recently visited Sainagar in Gangavathi city where he was welcomed by the party workers who showered him with flowers. Two young men named Mariswamy and Raju Nayka of Sai Nagar have shown their love and adulation for Reddy by tattooing the party football symbol on their arms.

According to Reddy’s KRPP’s manifesto, farmers with less than 5 acres of land will be entitled to Rs 15,000 in capital assistance annually, 9 hours per day of uninterrupted free power, Arogya Shree health coverage for those with annual incomes under Rs 5 lakh, Rs 2,500 per month in financial assistance for women who manage the household, 250 units of free electricity for every household, and Rs 2,500 per month in unemployment allowance for young people without jobs.

