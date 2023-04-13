Karnataka Elections: Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy Denied Ticket As BJP Releases 2nd List

In the second list of BJP candidates released on Wednesday night for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy has been denied the party ticket. BJP has not fielded him as a candidate from his constituency this time and he has been replaced by Deepak Doddiah. It has not come as a shocker to people as it was largely speculated that Kumaraswamy would be dropped from the arena this time.

The reason was primarily the eight cheque bounce cases against him in February this year but there are other probable reasons as well. His tenure as an MLA had been full of controversies. Activists in Mudigere had earlier taken to the streets to protest against granting Kumaraswamy a party ticket yet again.

Activists vented their anger against the MLA saying that Kumaraswamy had been involved in anti-party activities. The opposition of Okkaligs, who are crucial voters, did not help as well. He was often accused of disregarding BJP party workers and associating himself with workers of other parties. In 2021, he caused major embarrassment to the BJP when he conducted a one-man protest against the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government.

He sat alone under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Vidhan Soudha holding a placard demanding NDRF/SDRF funds for his constituency from CM Bommai and compensation for those who lost their homes and crops. He said that the government was largely neglecting Mudigere which was hit by floods at that time.

He was also involved in an incident of manhandling where he claimed that he was assaulted and had his clothes torn by the crowd when he visited the home of a woman who lost her life from an elephant attack. Many had accused Kumaraswamy of fabricating his account of being heckled.

For the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP has announced 212 candidates so far and 12 more still need to be chosen. Karnataka elections are scheduled for May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

