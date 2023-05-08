Karnataka Elections: Ola, Uber Cab Facilities For Elderly, Specially Abled On Voting Day

The state of Karnataka goes to polls in two days. This time, the Central Election Commission has issued a new directive. The notice states that there should be at least a 75 percent voting percentage in Bangalore. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned in trying to increase the vote count in poll-bound Karnataka. Special attention is being given to the elderly voters. The elderly population, along with those who are specially-abled, are being handed out ballot papers at their doorstep. Now, the Election Commission and the Bangalore Metropolitan Corporation have started another strategy of increasing the voter count, by organising cab facilities for the old.

There is a possibility that the elderly, who are above 80 years of age, might be unable to travel to the polling booths to cast their votes. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has deployed a free cab system for the elderly and specially-abled.

As per the agreement, the Ola and Uber cabs will reach the doorsteps of the said segment of society. They will be transporting these voters to the polling booths for them to cast their votes. For availing of the cab service, electorates can register on the C-Vigil application on the polling day, that is May 10. After the votes are cast, these cabs will once again drop the voters to their homes.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation has announced that a special discount of 50 percent will be available for citizens and tourists wishing to stay at the Mayura Hotel in Bangalore. After the voting, the masses will be eligible for the special offer.

As per the managing director of Mayura Hotel, voters who have successfully cast their votes on May 10 can make online bookings through the website - www.kstdc.co. From there, they can use a voucher code, that is VOTE2023. Earlier, the Wonderla amusement park in Bangalore also declared on giving a 15 percent discount on entry tickets to voters from May 10 to May 12.

