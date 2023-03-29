Karnataka Elections on May 10: Here Are Key Issues & Poll Promises by BJP and Congress

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced that Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 10 and counting on May 13, the battleground for polls will be dominated by a two-way battle between the BJP and the Congress. While both parties are yet to release their official poll manifesto, there are several key issues that would affect polling in the state.

BJP’s Reservation Promise

Earlier this week, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP’s poll manifesto this time will be ‘Praja Pranalike’ (people’s manifesto).

In an effort to retain power in the state, the BJP government is focusing on Kannadigas, Lingayat and Vokkaliga reservations, and scrapping a religion-based reservation for Muslims.

The BJP government last week decided to move Muslims out of the OBC list and put them under the 10 per cent EWS quota. The 4 per cent reservation that Muslims had (under OBC list) will be distributed among Vokkaligas and Lingayats equally.

While the Bommai government has tried to downplay protests against the reservation, Congress leaders announced that the party would undo the BJP government’s reservation decisions in the event of it coming to power.

Corruption Issue

Corruption accusations have been a key factor in the upcoming elections. Karnataka Congress has maintained that the ruling BJP is shrouded in corruption.

The Opposition in the state have consistently raised the issue of alleged commissions and kickbacks being paid in order to win government contracts in the poll-bound state.

Two days ago, BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa was arrested near Kyathasandra toll plaza in Tumakuru in a bribery case after his bail application was rejected by the Karnataka High Court.

The Channagiri MLA had got bail after his son Prashanth Madal, who is the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested by the Lokayutka police on March 2 while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father at the KSDL office. The Congress held massive protests alleging severe corruption within the BJP.

Anti-incumbency factor

The anti-incumbency factor will also play a key role in the elections. Riding high on this anti-incumbency factor, the Karnataka Congress camp has said they are confident of returning to power in the state in the upcoming assembly polls. Karnataka also has a history of voting out those in power, giving the Congress an edge.

Read all the Latest Politics News here