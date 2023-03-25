Distribution of gifts to voters before elections is nothing new and the poll-bound Karnataka is already witnessing it. Prospective candidates from various parties and regional leaders in the state have showered voters with goodies, gifts and offers even though the assembly elections are still over a month away. The Election Commission has not yet released the election schedule of the state.

Given the absence of a model code of conduct, the candidates are seeing this as an opportunity to distribute as much as possible to the voter. Now, on the occasion of Ugadi celebrations, Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy delivered tiffin boxes filled with chicken to homes in his constituency. He also distributed sarees to women.

A few days ago, officials, along with the police, seized valuable items worth Rs 3 crore, which also include gold that was being transported without proper documents in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. The police seized gold items worth Rs 2.6 crore at a check post in Tarikere town. The following day, the officials also seized items including 666 sarees in Chikkamagaluru, 235 sarees seized in Sringeri and 281 pressure cookers.

Last month, the supporters of Karnataka Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani were seen distributing gift bags in the Bilgi assembly constituency of Bagalkot district. Usually, the voters accept the gifts distributed by the politicians. However, a woman turned heads when she refused to accept a bag of sugar given by the supporters of the minister.

In the meantime, Congress Party has released their list of 124 candidates who have been given tickets for the upcoming Assembly election. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce their candidates in the state.

