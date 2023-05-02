CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Elections » PM Modi’s Big Karnataka Rally Today On Mallikarjun Kharge's Home Turf
1-MIN READ

PM Modi’s Big Karnataka Rally Today On Mallikarjun Kharge's Home Turf

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 15:43 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

PM Modi will hold a roadshow covering three constituencies in Kalaburagi.

PM Modi addressed a mega gathering at Jayadeva Murugharajendra stadium at 10:30 am.

Karnataka Elections 2023

The campaigning ahead of May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka has entered the last phase and all the parties have intensified their efforts to garner maximum support. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been heavily relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Nandra Modi, who has been holding extensive rallies and roadshows in the state.

To strengthen the campaign of the ruling party in the state, PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka, will hold a road show in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday.

PM Modi started the day by addressing a mega gathering at Jayadeva Murugharajendra stadium in Chitradurga at 10:30 am. After the Chitradurga rally, PM Modi visited the state’s youngest district Vijayanagar. He addressed another public meeting at Puneeth Rajkumar Stadium in Hospet at 12:30 pm. The PM also campaigned for the party candidates in Vijayanagara and Koppal districts.

He travelled to Hosahalli in Raichur district to address a huge rally at 2 pm at Hosahalli camp in Sindhanur, Bhattadanadu.

He will hold a roadshow at 5 pm from Humnabad Ring Road which falls under the Kalaburagi North Assembly Constituency and will end at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk, under Kalaburagi South Constituency.

With his rally in Kalaburagi PM Modi takes the battle to All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjuna Kharge’s home turf. Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge is contesting from Chittapur Assembly segment in the district.

According to the report by The Hindu, PM Modi’s 6 km route for the campaign will cover several areas including Nagareshwar School, Humnabad Base, Kirana Bazaar, Super Market, and Jagat Circle.

The entire route for the road has been decked up with cutouts, saffron flags, and clothes. Welcome arches have also been installed at various junctions.

Only eight days are left for the polls and the result of the 224 constituencies will be declared on May 13.

