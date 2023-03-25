The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are just about a month away. As the election comes closer, the anxiety and responsibilities of the representatives competing in the election have also grown. Now the State Election Commission has written to District Election Officers, BBMP and all District Commissioners to get ready for the elections and stay alert.

According to News18 Kannada, the State Election Commission has revealed that the elections are near, and the code of conduct could be announced at any moment. Therefore, the Commission has sent a letter to the District Election Officers, District Commissioners and BBMP Chief Commissioner instructing them to prepare for the security.

The announcement by the Karnataka EC also revealed that the voting for elections to the Karnataka Assembly will happen in May first week. The EC also announced that the dates will soon be finalized and the schedule could be out any moment now.

The model enforcement format of the election code of conduct has been sent to the district election officers and they have been instructed to take immediate action as soon as the announcement of dates happens. There is a possibility of the announcement happening on either March 27 or 28 and pre-election preparations have already been made in all the districts for the same.

A team of officials from the EC led by the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar visited Bengaluru on Thursday, March 9 and assessed the preparations for the elections. The team had election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel who were in the city for three days.

After reaching the city, the team held a meeting at the Vikasa Soudha with the CEO of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena and some other officers.

