Karnataka Elections: Thundershower Predicted In Next 5 Days, Yellow Alert Issued

Just two days before the Karnataka Assembly Elections, the rain is likely to hit the state capital and other areas in the next five days. The latest weather report issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted thundershowers and mild to moderate rain in the city until May 13, which is also the result day. On May 10, Karnataka voters will vote to elect the representatives to the 224-member assembly of the state.

A Prasad, a senior scientist at IMD Bengaluru, also mentioned that for Monday and Tuesday, they have issued a yellow alert in the Western Ghats districts and Kolar, Chikkaballapur districts. “This apart, over the next five days, many districts of Karnataka are likely to witness widespread thundershowers,” he added.

This came after observing the current cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal along with Tamil Nadu and is named cyclone Mocha. While another cyclonic circulation exists at lower levels over the interior of Karnataka. A north-south through also extends up into the Southern part of the state.

It is also said that the possibility of mild to moderate rain over south Karnataka over the next week is extremely high. The weather in the state is expected to be pleasant for the following days with maximum temperatures ranging between 28 and 30 degrees and low temperatures ranging between 21 and 22 degrees.

Meanwhile, speaking with The Time of India, state chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Meena stated that when they completed the randomisation of EVMs, they did not plan for rain considering that it is a summer month. “In the rain, it will be challenging to transport EVMs and other electronic machines along with polling material. If they are exposed to rain and moisture, they may develop technical problems,” he added.

The state EC chief also instructed that all these EVM units shall be covered with plastic or insulation materials.

So far, after introducing Vote from Home by the Election Commission, it has over 94.7 per cent of voting till Sunday.

