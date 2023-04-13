Karnataka Elections: Tourism Minister Anand Singh's Son Gets BJP Ticket From Vijayanagar

The BJP’s second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections was made public on Wednesday night. Many aspirants were relieved to get tickets, while others were left disappointed after being denied so. However, the inclusion of Tourism Minister Anand Singh’s son Siddharth Singh in the list has raised some eyebrows. He has been given a BJP ticket from the Vijayanagar constituency and many have claimed that his father has silently used his influence to get his son a ticket.

It has come to the fore that the BJP high command has given a new task to Anand who has withdrawn from the elections and the party has placed some conditions before him in exchange for granting his son Siddharth a ticket.

It has been learned that the task of winning the Vijayanagar, Gangavati and Koppal constituencies has been entrusted to Singh. This time Janaradhana Reddy, who has established a new party called Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha will also contest from Gangavati.

It is said that the BJP high command had also put a condition that if MP Karadi Sanganna Amarappa resigned from the Lok Sabha seat for the Assembly polls, he should be a candidate for the upcoming by-elections. Only after accepting these conditions has Siddharth Singh been given a ticket.

Meanwhile, the BJP high command’s decision to field Siddharth from Vijayanagar has come under criticism from Rani Samyukta, a major ticket aspirant from the constituency.

She held a meeting with her supporters on Monday and criticised the decision. Samyukta said that the BJP has always attacked the opposition on the grounds of family hierarchy politics but it was doing the same now. She said that while in some cases, party tickets were given to family members of politicians on health grounds, Anand was healthy. She complained about how she, who had served the saffron party for 30 years, along with many other seniors was not granted tickets due to family politics.

