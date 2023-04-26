Karnataka Elections: Uttara Kannada Election Office Bans These Activities During Polling

A prohibition order has been issued in the Uttara Kannada district within a 200-metre radius of all 1,435 polling booths ahead of the Assembly elections to take place on May 10. Prabhulinga Kavalikatti, the Uttara Kannada District Election Officer, has issued an order imposing a restraining order under Section 144 for the hours of 10 pm on May 8 to 6 am on May 11.

Large-scale gatherings in the vicinity of polling stations during this time will be prohibited unless they are for voting. Processions will not be permitted. Meetings between election candidates or supporters will also be prohibited. It is against the law to carry or move around with hammers, swords, maces, guns, knives, clubs, clubs, knives, or any other weapon that poses a threat.

Within 200 metres of the voting booths, it is prohibited to entice voters and ask them to cast ballots for a particular candidate. On election day, campaigning is not permitted within 200 metres of voting booths. It is recommended that weddings and other religious processions not take place without abiding by the Election Code of Conduct and without putting law and order in danger.

It will be integral to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at all polling stations. On election day, it will not be permitted to bring mobile phones or other electronics or equipment inside the booths. This applies not just to voters but to officers and staff on election duty as well. Additionally, no posters or banners for campaigning will be permitted within 200 meters of the polling station. There will also be a ban on the use of loudspeakers.

