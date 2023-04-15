Karnataka Elections: Who Is HP Swaroop, JD(S) Candidate From Hassan?

Janata Dal (Secular) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections and the ticket for Hassan seat has gone to HP Swaroop. HD Revanna’s wife Bhavani had made a huge effort for a ticket for the past three months, but JD(S) finally decided to field Swaroop.

Earlier, to resolve the conflict for the seat, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda himself had visited Hassan to hold a meeting with local leaders.

Swaroop is no stranger to politics. He has earlier contested local body elections and won. He contested and won the Zilla Panchayat elections, following in the footsteps of his father HS Prakash. Swaroop’s father Prakash was elected four times as an MLA from the Hassan constituency. He contested for the first time on a Janata Dal ticket in 1994 and won. But, after the split of Janata Dal, Prakash contested from JD(S) and won 3 consecutive times in 2004, 2008 and 2013.

In 2018, Prakash lost the Hassan seat against BJP’s Preetham Gowda , who got 63,348 votes and Prakash got 50,342 votes. It was reported that due to this defeat, Prakash’s health deteriorated and he succumbed to his illness.

Following Prakash’s demise, from the local JD(S) supporters there was demand that his family should be given appropriate status by the party.

HD Deve Gowda, HD Revanna and HD Kumaraswamy had asked Swaroop to stay in touch with the party workers. But, though there was confusion due to Bhavani’s entry, Kumaraswamy handled everything and gave the ticket to Swaroop.

However, Bhavani could contest as an independent from the seat, according to reports.

As per reports, the votes of Dasa Vokkaliga sub-sect are one of the reasons why Bhavani was ignored in the Hassan Assembly constituency and Swaroop was given a ticket. Swaroop and sitting BJP MLA Preetham Gowda both belong to the Dasa Vokkaliga community which is crucial in the constituency.

The incumbent Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda also has popular caste support in the constituency. So JD(S) seems to have concluded that Swaroop is a stronger competitor than Bhavani. It is speculated that she is more likely to get votes in the Holenarasipur constituency than in Hassan.

Thus, the demand of the workers of the constituency was that Swaroop, a local, should be given the ticket.

Read all the Latest News here