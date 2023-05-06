Karnataka Elections: Wonderla Amusement Park To Give 15% Discount To Voters

The Karnataka Elections are knocking on the doors, scheduled for May 10. It’s just a matter of days before we get to see which political party wins the elections this time. With campaigns being organised and prominent leaders embarking on state tours, newer restrictions have been added to some notable public places in poll-bound Karnataka. One such popular tourist destination that has barred visitors from entering its premises on May 10 is Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Biological Park. According to an official notice issued on the website of Bannerghatta Biological Park, the place will only remain open on May 9, before closing its gates on May 10.

The authorities at the Bannerghatta Biological Park have declared that the tiger, lion, bear, and butterfly parks will remain shut on May 10, along with the safari park and the zoo located within the perimeter of the Park. Under the Animal Exchange Scheme, the new member of the animal kingdom that has been brought to the Biological Park is a white Royal Bengal Tiger. The tiger has been brought from Chennai’s Arignar Anna Zoological Park.

Unfortunately, as the Bannerghatta Biological Park is closed on May 10, neither tourists nor locals will not be able to meet the white Royal Bengal Tiger. The restrictions are imposed to spread the message that no electorates should be out enjoying themselves without casting their votes. But, there is no reason to get disheartened as the Karnataka government has announced another great offer in return.

Ahead of the elections, The Election Commission is leaving no stone unturned to create awareness about the importance of voting. Walking along a similar vein, Bangalore’s bustling amusement park, known as Wonderla, is also giving out impressive offers to visitors to increase the voting count. Wonderla will be providing a 15 percent discount on its entry tickets to every citizen who has cast their votes. The offer is only valid from May 10 to May 12.

For citizens wanting to utilise this opportunity, they can visit the online Wonderla booking portal which has already opened its website from May 5. Voters who have booked their tickets online will be checked at the gates of the amusement park for their inked index finger as proof before they are allowed inside the premises. The Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays, Arun Chittilapilli said, “Voting is the duty of every citizen. This is our small step towards promoting voting."

Read all the Latest News here