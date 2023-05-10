Karnataka Exit Polls Predict Hung House With Edge to Congress; JD(S) May be Kingmaker Again

Karnataka is heading towards a hung assembly with Congress emerging as the single largest party in the Karnataka Assembly elections followed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per the exit poll predictions released after the voting ended on Wednesday evening.

Most of the exit polls predicted Congress would get more seats than the BJP but is likely to fall short of a majority. However, the race seems tight with exit polls giving the ruling BJP 78-100 seats.

Karnataka Election Exit Poll 2023 LIVE: Pollsters Predict Hung Assembly With BJP, Cong in Tight Race; JD(S) Set to Play Kingmaker

With no party getting a clear mandate, JD(S) could become a kingmaker again as per pollsters. 113 is the magic number in the 224-member Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

C Voter exit poll predicted 100-112 seats for Congress, 83-95 seats for BJP and 21-29 for the JD(S).

Jan Ki Baat survey indicated a close fight between the BJP (94-117 seats) and Congress (91-106 seats). The pollster gave 14-24 seats to the JD(S).

As per the TV9 exit poll, Congress will get 99-109 seats, BJP 88-98 seats and Janata Dal (S) 16-21.

P-Marq exit poll predicted 94-108 seats for Congress, 85-100 seats for BJP and 24-32 seats for the JD(S).

According to Zee Matrize exit poll, Congress would bag 103-118 seats, BJP 79- 94 seats and JD(S) 25-33 seats.

Polstrat exit poll suggested Congress would get 99-109 seats, BJP 88-98, and JD(S) 21-26.

ETG exit poll gave 106-120 seats for Congress, 78-92 seats for BJP and 20-26 seats for JD(S).

Navbharat predicted Congress getting close to the majority figure with 106-120 seats, BJP falling below 100-mark (78-92) and 20-26 seats for the JD(S).

However, an exit poll by CGS predicted BJP’s majority with 114 seats, 86 seats for Congress and 21 seats for the JD(S).

How Politicians Reacted to Exit Polls?

CM Basavaraj Bommai dismissed the exit polls saying these are not 100% correct and said the BJP will get an absolute majority.

BS Yediyurappa also said the BJP will get the majority. “I know the pulse of the people. We will form the government. I have visited the state. After counting, we will take appropriate decisions. The Lingayat community is happy with the BJP. The community people are happy with my decision not to contest the elections,” he said.