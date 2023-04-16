CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Elections » Karnataka Govt’s Kashi Yatra Cancelled as Poll Code Comes into Force
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Govt’s Kashi Yatra Cancelled as Poll Code Comes into Force

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 14:06 IST

Bengaluru, India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo)

The Election Commission in its letter on April 14 directed to stop the booking immediately in view of the MCC coming into effect from March 29, the statement read

The Karnataka government has cancelled its flagship pilgrimage programme to Varanasi and Ayodhya under the ‘Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan’ scheme, in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into effect ahead of the May 10 assembly election.

The pilgrimage was scheduled to commence in two batches on April 14 and 28, which has been cancelled following Election Commission’s direction, Karnataka Religious Endowment department which organises the event said in a statement.

The Election Commission in its letter on April 14 directed to stop the booking immediately in view of the MCC coming into effect from March 29, the statement read.

“It is hereby informed that the Election Commission has not granted permission to the tour programme due to which it has cancelled,” the department said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath
first published:April 16, 2023, 14:06 IST
last updated:April 16, 2023, 14:06 IST