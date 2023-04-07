Karnataka HC Quashes Congress MLA's Plea to Stay Probe Into Illegal Property Case

With roughly a month remaining for the Karnataka assembly elections, Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan has suffered a setback in an ongoing illegal property case against him. A single-member bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed the interim petition filed by MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan in the High Court to drop the investigation into the case. The court dismissed the petition and refused to stay the investigation.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials registered a case against MLA Zameer accusing him of acquiring illegal assets of Rs 80.44 crore beyond his income. Following an ED report on the disproportionate assets case brought against the Congress MLA last year, ACB searched five locations that belonged to him.

Raids were carried out at five places, including the Chamrajpet constituency MLA’s residence at Bengaluru Cantonment, a flat at Silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashiva Nagar, GK Associates’ office at Banashankari and National Tours’ office in Kalasipalya, according to ACB.

A petition was filed by Zameer in the High Court to stay the investigation in the case. A preliminary investigation of the accused should always be conducted by the investigating agency before filing any charges, according to the attorney who presented his case in court.

However, the investigating agency did not adhere to this guideline. The judges were informed that a straight FIR was filed without first conducting a preliminary investigation. The High Court, however, quashed the petition and denied a stay order on the investigation, in a major disappointment for the MLA.

ED previously searched his home in connection with an IMA case and a case involving excessive assets. In the IMA fraud, Mohammad Mansoor Khan, the business’s founder, is accused of defrauding 40,000 investors. Mansoor allegedly gave Zameer unlawful favours and trades. Zameer is considered to be close to former CM Siddaramiaiah.

