Karnataka: PM Modi & CM Yogi to Campaign in 'Anti-hijab' Epicentre Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in the coming days. BJP election-in-charge of the Mangaluru section Uday Kumar Shetty told reporters in Udupi on Monday that the Prime Minister will address a huge public gathering at Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district.

More than three lakh people will take part in the meeting, which will cover the 13 assembly segments in the two districts, Shetty said. Modi will address the public meeting at 11 am on a spacious 70-acre land, he said. Adityanath will arrive on May 6 for the election campaign at noon in Puttur, 1.30 pm in Bantwal and 3 pm in Karkala, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday evening visited the house of the BJYM worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by assailants last year at Bellare in Sullia.

