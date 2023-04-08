Karnataka Polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa In Delhi To Decide List Of Candidates

A meeting in this regard was held at the residence of BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday night. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Election In-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Co-in-charge Mansukh Mandavia, and Gujarat In-charge General Secretary Arun Singh were also present in the meeting to discuss the potential list of candidates. A BJP core group meeting is also scheduled to be held this morning at 10 am.
The central committee of the BJP in Karnataka has chosen three candidates for each Assembly seat, according to party sources. These candidates will be presented to the Central Election Committee. The top leadership of the party will then discuss these names before finalizing the nominees.
The Congress released its list just two days back and many BJP turncoats received tickets from the grand old party. In its initial list of candidates, which the party unveiled last month, 124 names were included. Siddaramaiah will run from the Varuna district, and DK Shivakumar will be a candidate from Kanakapura. Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad has said that the party will release its third list after BJP releases its first.
In the last Assembly elections, the BJP formed the government by winning 104 seats, making it the single largest party, followed by the Congress with 80 seats and the JD(S) with 37 seats.
Read all the Latest News here