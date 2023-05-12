CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Polls: Congress, BJP Vying to Contact Winnable Independent Candidates
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Polls: Congress, BJP Vying to Contact Winnable Independent Candidates

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 14:27 IST

Bengaluru, India

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: The results will be declared on May 13. (Photos: PTI)

This time due to rebellion and denial of tickets many potential candidates have contested as independents and have a good chance of winning

With the stage set for counting of votes and declaration of results, the national parties in Karnataka are focussing their attention on winnable candidates who contested the May 10 Assembly elections independently.

As per sources, the Congress has already approached S.I. Chikkanagoudar of Kundgol constituency in Dharwad district. There is a direct contest between Chikkanagoudar and BJP candidate M.R. Patil.

Acting on reports of Chikkanagoudar’s possibile victory, the Congress has already invited him to join hands with the party. Chikkanagoudar is a follower of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar through whom the party is approaching him, sources say.

Chikkanagoudar contested independently after BJP denied him tickets. National parties have also approached M.P. Latha Mallikarjun, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Harapanahalli seat in Bellary district.

Latha, daughter of late senior Congress leader M.P. Prakash was denied a ticket by the Congress.

Sources explain that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has made a personal call and spoke to her. The Congress leaders have also approached her already to break the ice.

    In 2018, one independent candidate won in Assembly elections. In the 2013 elections, nine independent candidates were elected and got a vote share of 7.4 per cent. Six independents had won in 2008 while 17 independents had won elections in 2004. The 1999 elections saw 19 independent candidates getting elected to the state assembly.

    This time due to rebellion and denial of tickets many potential candidates have contested as independents and have a good chance of winning. With photo finish prediction of results, political parties are wooing the candidates.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
