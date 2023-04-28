CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Polls: Congress Leader's Blood-written Letter To BS Yediyurappa Supports ...
1-MIN READ

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 17:29 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Youth Congress leader writes letter in blood to BS Yediyurappa vouching for Jagadish Shettar’s win.

Manjunath, who also serves as the Congress party's general secretary of the Dharwad district youth section, is certain the residents will stand like a pillar of support to Jagadish.

Karnataka Elections 2023

The political lines have been drawn between the BJP and Congress, with some leaders switching sides depending on who gives them the ticket to contest polls. Earlier, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar earned flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for joining the Congress. Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, angry at Jagadish’s sudden departure, took a dig at the latter, expressing his confidence that under no circumstances can Jagadish win the Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly election this year. BS Yediyurappa further mentioned that he was willing to confirm his claim by writing the same with his blood.

Now, an ardent supporter of Jagadish Shettar, from the Congress has hit back at BS Yediyurappa by announcing that Jagadish will surely win the Hubballi-Dharwad Constituency in a letter, written with his blood. The Congress youth leader belongs to the Lingayat group and is named Manjunath Yentruvi.

In a sharp reply to BS Yediyurappa’s claims, Manjunath - also the president of the Taluk Youth unit of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha has penned a letter — expressing his unwavering confidence in Jagadish that he will emerge victorious in the election.

According to a report by The Hindu, Manjunath, who also serves as the Congress party’s general secretary of the Dharwad district youth section, is certain the residents will stand like a pillar of support to Jagadish and that he will triumph by a significant margin. Manjunath has declared that the BJP will be held accountable for their treachery and for pressuring Jagadish to leave the party.

BS Yediyurappa, in public interaction, apologised to the masses for forming the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP), which he now thinks of as a deed similar to committing a crime. “I have also apologised to the people of the state for this. I left BJP and formed KJP,” he said. But, the former Chief Minister also added in his speech that Jagadish does not belong in Congress and he will surely succeed in defeating Jagadish.

“Betrayers are not forgiven for any reason. Jagdish Shettar has betrayed our party (BJP),” were the words spoken by BS Yediyurappa. He also dismissed any tiny ray of doubt of Jagadish wanting to return to the BJP, as he is not going to permit it. Not long ago, Laxman Savadi also quit BJP and joined the Congress, irking the BJP leaders.

