Karnataka Polls: Congress MLA S N Narayanaswamy Booked In Connection With Cash Found In KGF

Karnataka Assembly Elections are around the corner and the Election Commission isn’t letting anyone slip away with corruption this time. The Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) Police on Thursday seized more than Rs 4 crore cash from a house and a car in Kolar’s Zion Hills. While earlier, the money was unaccounted for, the police have now registered a case against Bangarpet Congress candidate S N Narayanaswamy and Ramesh Yadav, an industrialist in connection to the money.

The police said that while Rs 2.54 crore was seized from the villa, another Rs 1.5 crore was found in a car parked in front of the villa. The cash bundles bore the names of panchayats in Bangarpet constituencies. The covers found in the car had the name of the Congress MLA.

The raid was carried out by Dharanidevi Malagatti and she said that the seized cash had been handed over to the Income Tax Department, which traced the source of the money to S N Narayanaswamy.

When the money was found the police informed in a statement, “Unaccounted cash of Rs 4,04,94,500 seized from a house and a car in Zion Hills by KGF Police under the direct supervision of SP Dr Dharani Devi. It is believed that the money was allegedly kept allegedly to distribute among the voters.”

Last month, the police in Bengaluru caught two men with Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash in an autorickshaw near the city market. The duo was caught with two bags full of cash and identified as Suresh and Praveen. When the police asked them to produce documents related to the cash, they did not have anything to say.

The Karnataka elections will take place in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes along with result declaration is scheduled on May 13. The Election Commission has been nabbing people who are involved in corrupting voters into voting for the politician distributing the money as the voter’s mind being swayed via greed will hinder the upliftment of the various constituencies in the states.

